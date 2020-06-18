Willimantic Police Arrest 2 During ATV Crackdown

Willimantic police arrested two people as part of a crackdown on ATVs and dirtbikes riding illegally through their city.

Police seized a stolen motorcycle and stolen scooter during the operation, and arrested the riders.

Ricky Millbury, 37, of Vernon and Ricardo Rosado, 28, of Willimantic, are each charged with third-degree larceny.

Police also issued nine infractions related to illegal riding and towed four scooters and dirt bikes.

The crackdown was in response to multiple complaints about ATVs and dirtbikes across the city.

Reckless riding is a common problem in Connecticut towns and cities during the warmer months. Because pursuing riders is dangerous, police often rely on reports from the public about where the vehicles are being stored to track down riders.