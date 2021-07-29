Willimantic Police Searching For Suspects After Gas Station Robbery

Willimantic Police are searching for suspects after a robbery at a Valero gas station Thursday morning.

At 6:46 a.m., Willimantic police received a 911 call stating the Valero gas station on West Main Street and Columbia Avenue had just been robbed, according to a press release.

The caller said that two males had robbed the store by grabbing cash registers and running out, escaping in a car. The suspects were described as wearing face masks but a full description was not given.

Upon arrival, the Willimantic Patrol Division found the gas station clerk uninjured. Surveillance footage from the store revealed two suspects arrived at the gas station in a 2014 Blue Mitsubishi Mirage, which was later confirmed to be stolen out of Hartford.

CT State Police Troop K located the stolen car in Manchester but failed to arrest the suspects when they lost sight of it in Bloomfield.

Willimantic Police Department asks anyone with further information to contact Detective Tatro at 860-465-3135.