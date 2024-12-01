Willimantic soup kitchen looking for public's help after losing food in cooler failure

A soup kitchen in Willimantic is looking for help from the public after losing thousands of pounds of food.

Staff at Covenant Soup Kitchen say they found their walk-in cooler had stopped working Friday morning. This meant thousands of pounds of milk, meat, and other food had to be thrown in the garbage over food safety concerns.

The soup kitchen says they were able to get creative and still serve meals to people in need and not have to close. They are asking people to help donate any frozen or perishable food to replace what they lost.

“We're definitely going to need some funds, but we're also very thankful for our community all today. We've had wonderful support and people have been reaching out with great ideas, things like that to try and support us,” Anya Walikonis, Manager of Community Programs and Services said.

Staff says they hope to have the cooler repaired within the week, so they can store food again.

Details on how people can donate can be found on the soup kitchen’s website.