Willimantic woman killed in Woodstock crash

A Willimantic woman has died after a crash in Woodstock on Friday morning.

State police said 35-year-old Elise Marie Ortiz was driving a Toyota Camry on Roseland Park Road around 10:17 a.m. on Friday when she went off the road near Arvidson Road and hit a fence, then a utility pole, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

She was taken to Day Kimball Hospital, where she died at 10:38 a.m., state police said.

