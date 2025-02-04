Willington

Town of Willington honors 2 who found missing man lost in freezing weather

The town of Willington has honored two people who found an elderly man who was lost out in the freezing cold last month and helped rescue him.

The man had wandered away from his Willington home on Jan. 3 and was not dressed for the below-freezing temperatures, officials said.

There was a massive search, but authorities did not find the man and time was of the essence, authorities said.

Austin and Mason Miller are familiar with the local trails and they took it upon themselves to join the search, officials said.

Using their ATV, they found the man around midnight.

Officials said he was suffering from hypothermia, but alive.

The first selectmen presented the award on Monday night to thank the two rescuers for their actions.

