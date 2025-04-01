Wilton

Wilton police arrest man accused of lewd behavior while approaching teens

Police said he is suspected of similar behavior in Ridgefield.

NBC Connecticut

Wilton police have arrested a man who is accused of pulling up next a teenage girl and her friend while touching his genitals and asking them if they “liked this.”  

The father of a 14-year-old girl called police on Saturday and said his daughter had called him and told him that a man in a red sedan pulled up next to her and her friend, said “excuse me.”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When they looked over, he asked if they “liked this” while he was touching his genitals, according to police.

Police spoke with the two girls and found during their investigation that a red Nissan Altima with New York plates had circled through the town center around eight times within an hour, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Soon after, police in Ridgefield received a similar complaint involving the same vehicle, according to Wilton police.

When police identified a suspect, New York State troopers contacted him in Pawling, New York.

Wilton police have charged the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Pawling, New York, with two counts of  risk of injury to child, two counts of breach of peace in the second degree and two counts of public indecency.

Local

New Haven 1 hour ago

Man accused of hitting homeless man with wrench at Union Station in New Haven

The Scene 2 hours ago

The Bushnell reveals 2025-2026 Broadway series

His bond was set at $10,000.

He was released after posting bond and is due in Stamford Superior Court on April 9.

When he was released, Ridgefield police took him into custody, according to the Wilton police.

No information was immediately available on charges in Ridgefield.

This article tagged under:

Wilton
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us