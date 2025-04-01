Wilton police arrest man accused of lewd behavior while approaching teens

Wilton police have arrested a man who is accused of pulling up next a teenage girl and her friend while touching his genitals and asking them if they “liked this.”

The father of a 14-year-old girl called police on Saturday and said his daughter had called him and told him that a man in a red sedan pulled up next to her and her friend, said “excuse me.”

When they looked over, he asked if they “liked this” while he was touching his genitals, according to police.

Police spoke with the two girls and found during their investigation that a red Nissan Altima with New York plates had circled through the town center around eight times within an hour, police said.

Soon after, police in Ridgefield received a similar complaint involving the same vehicle, according to Wilton police.

When police identified a suspect, New York State troopers contacted him in Pawling, New York.

Wilton police have charged the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Pawling, New York, with two counts of risk of injury to child, two counts of breach of peace in the second degree and two counts of public indecency.

His bond was set at $10,000.

He was released after posting bond and is due in Stamford Superior Court on April 9.

When he was released, Ridgefield police took him into custody, according to the Wilton police.

No information was immediately available on charges in Ridgefield.