Winchester police arrest second suspect in animal cruelty case

Winchester police have arrested a second suspect in an animal cruelty case.

David Reid, 28, of Winsted, has been charged with one count of cruelty to animals and he turned himself in to police on Wednesday.

Police said the warrant for Reid was connected to the ongoing investigation that led to the seizure of dozens of dogs and the arrest of 28-year-old Sarah Smolak, who was charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

According to Winchester Police Chief Chris Ciuci, the investigation into Smolak started in February after complaints of neglect and missing animals.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Court documents say she allegedly took in dogs, claiming she would care for them, but police say they found something different entirely.

The state prosecutor said the dogs were living in deplorable conditions and four of them were listed in critical condition.

Smolak’s defense attorney said she has been working with dog rescues and deals with critical care dogs regularly.

During a visit from police in late February, officers noted no issues with the animals in her care, the attorney said.

Reid turned himself in to police on Wednesday morning.

He was held on a $75,000 bond and was transported to the Litchfield Judicial District Courthouse 18.

Police said 27 dogs were seized on Tuesday as part of the investigation and they are being examined, housed, and cared for locally.