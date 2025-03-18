Winchester woman charged with animal cruelty

Police have arrested a 28-year=old Winchester woman in connection with an animal cruelty case and said 24 dogs have been seized during the ongoing investigation.

Winchester Police Department said officers went to an address on Strong Terrace around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday and served two arrest warrants on a resident.

They said the warrants are part of an on-going cruelty to animals investigation that Winchester police are conducting in cooperation with the Town of Harwinton Regional Animal Control Department and animal control officers with the State of Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

The suspect was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, held on a $150,000 court set bond and she was transported to the Litchfield Judicial District Courthouse GA #18 in Torrington.

The 24 dogs that were seized are being examined, housed, and cared for locally, according to police.

They said advocacy groups and area law enforcement from as far away as Long Island, New York provided information in the case.

Anyone with information relevant to the Winchester investigation are asked to contact police.