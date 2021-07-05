illegal fireworks

Winchester Police Cracks Down on Illegal Firework Use

Winchester Police Department

Winchester police cracked down on the use of illegal fireworks this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Officials said they responded to over 20 incidents and issued multiple summons. Officers said they also confiscated numerous illegal fireworks.

A June 2021 report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission emphasized that firework-related injuries and deaths spiked during the pandemic.

The report estimated 15,600 injuries in 2020, an escalation of a years-long trend that has seen an increase of about 202 injuries per year since 2005.

