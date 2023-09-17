Wind-swept fire causes extensive damage to Mystic home

A wind-swept fire caused extensive damage to a house in Mystic Saturday afternoon and the house is uninhabitable, according to police.

Groton police said dispatchers received several 911 calls just after noon about

a fire at 134 Cow Hill Road in the Mystic section of Groton and one caller said the garage and residence were on fire.

Police said the garage was engulfed and because of high winds, the fire began spreading to the outside of the main residence.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Building officials determined the residence is uninhabitable because of major damage from the fire.

The residents had gotten out safely, police said, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross responded and assisted with finding shelter for the residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712

The Old Mystic Fire Department, members of the Mystic Fire Department, Poquonnock Bridge Fire Department, North Stonington Fire Department and Sub Base Fire Department responded and assisted with extinguishing the fire.