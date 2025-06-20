Roads closed, power out for hundreds in Woodstock as wind brings down trees

Gusty winds have brought down several trees in Woodstock, several roads are closed and there are hundreds of power outages.

The Muddy Brook Fire Department posted on social media that several roads, including Dugg Hill Road, are closed and they are warning people not to pass any barricades.

The fire department said crews are working to open the roads as quickly as possible.

Eversource’s website listed 680 power outages as of 2:30 p.m., down from more than 1,100 power outages.

As of 2:30 p.m., Eversource's website listed more than 3,700 power outages statewide. Most are in Woodstock, Westport and New Hartford.