Windham's 129-year-old town hall clock goes back into service this week

By Sofia Destaso

Town of Windham

Windham's historic town hall clock will be restarted this week, according to town officials.

The celebration is scheduled for Friday at 11:30 a.m. on Main St. in Willimantic.

The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) partnered up with Windham after hearing the town was repairing the clock. Town officials say DAR's Honorary Regent, Lynn Hinckley will be the one to restart the clock at the celebration.

The clock is in the Victorian tower of Windham Town Hall overlooking the main street, which has more than 40 other historic structures.

“The restoration of this unique and iconic piece of our history further contributes to the renaissance of Willimantic’s Main Street," said Mayor Tom DeVivo.

