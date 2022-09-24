Hurricane Fiona

Windham County Latino Fest Helps Puerto Rico With Hurricane Relief

Thousands came out to the second annual Windham County Latino Fest in Willimantic Saturday. 

The director of the event said he wanted to celebrate all Hispanic heritages in one event, so there's music and food from many different countries.

Puerto Rico was in the hearts of many. Event organizers are collecting money to help those impacted by Hurricane Fiona. 

“It means a lot to me. I still have a lot of people from over there that lost a lot of things and it’s so nice to hear how people are willing to help, especially in this time of the year when it always happens,” Jaimie Alars of Willimantic said.

Latino Fest director Victor Luna says one person gave a $1,0000 check and many others have donated cash.

All donations collected in collaboration with the city will go toward a Puerto Rican relief fund. 

Luna says about 1,500 people came out to Saturday’s event that celebrates all Latin backgrounds and also coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month. 

The organizers say they have already set the date for next year’s event so mark your calendars. The third annual Latino Fest is scheduled for September 16 next year.

