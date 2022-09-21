Windham

Windham Public Schools Placed Into Lockdown, Shelter in Place Issued at ECSU

windham middle school stringr
Stringr.com

Schools in Windham have been placed into lockdown, according to school superintendent Tracy Youngberg.

Youngberg posted on the district's Facebook page that police directed administrators to place Windham High School, and the Central Office in lockdown.

Out of an abundance of caution, police asked that all other Windham Public Schools to lock down, according to Youngberg.

Eastern Connecticut State University has issued a shelter-in-place order after what it calls a firearm incident at Windham High School.

Police have not said why they issued the lockdown order.

Parents who have not yet dropped off their children at school are being asked to stay away from the campuses until given word to do so.

