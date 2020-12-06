Windsor Display Generates Holiday Spirit, Donations for Food Bank

Families have been delighted by the 35 holiday inflatables that now decorate a front yard on Tiffany Drive in Windsor.

“I think it’s awesome. He did a great job,” said Mary Reis of Windsor.

Jason Santos is thrilled by the reaction to what he’s set up outside his home with the help of family and friends.

NBC Connecticut

“It’s awesome. A lot of kids are running around, taking pictures, screaming, ‘Oh mom, the Minions.’ It’s pretty cool,” said Santos.

He started doing it a couple of years ago and it quickly grew, including with gifts of decorations.

“It just brings back childhood memories when I was growing up. Every time with stuff like inflatables or lights we, as a kid, I’d go 'this is awesome' and now I get to provide this to everyone so they get to enjoy,” said Santos.

NBC Connecticut

People who stop by are encouraged to bring a donation that will be given to the Windsor Food & Fuel Bank.

“What a wonderful thing for someone to step forward and have a beautiful exhibit but think of the Food Bank at the same time,” said Laura Soll, Windsor Food & Fuel Bank vice president.

A home on Tiffany Drive in Windsor is collecting non-perishable food items to give back to the community this holiday season.

Soll said the need this year is great amid the pandemic and economic challenges.

“Year after year, we see more families and individuals who need a little bit of help. This year there has been a tremendous increase. So that’s why events like this that are easy for people to help are so important,” said Soll.

In just a week, people have donated enough nonperishable food items to fill 19 bags.

NBC Connecticut

That’s already a tremendous increase from the entire haul last year.

“People come out, donate with everything going on in the world. There is a lot of kindness and we should be grateful for what we have,” said Reis.

The lights will glow from 4:30 until 9:30 each night through Christmas.