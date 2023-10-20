Windsor football dominates first game back following death of a teammate

The Windsor football team was back on the gridiron for the first time following the death of a teammate back on Oct. 10.

School officials say back on Oct., 10 Elijah-Jay Mariano Rivera was at practice when he collapsed. He wasn’t doing any drills or tackling at the time.

Police and EMTS rushed to the field to provide CPR. Mariano-Rivera was eventually taken to Connecticut Children's where he died.

Windsor took on Newington following the tragedy. A pre-game ceremony was held for Mariano Rivera’s family and teammates where a framed Jersey was given to the family.

“We love them, we are here for them, we support them, we are a community, we are warriors we always stick together,” said Olivia Lawrence, a Windsor High School senior.

Windsor dominated Newington with a final score of 42-0. The family is proud of the way the team responded following the tragedy, and grateful for all the love and support from the community.

“It has been really overwhelming, there is so much support, Windsor High School football, the parents, the football team, like everyone got together for us,” said Chastity Hernandez, Elijah-Jay's mom.

She described the experience Friday as filled with love. She said the team kept telling her and Elijah-Jay's dad how much they loved them.

“He was a loving soul, he loved everyone, he was just a big giant teddy bear. He loved giving hugs, he loved making me smile, he loved making me laugh,” said Jay Rivera, Elijah-Jay's dad.

When asked about Elijah-Jay’s legacy, his answer consisted strongly of the word used over and over for the game… love.

“Remember his love, how much he cared for his football family, his overall family, he was just a big kid full of love, that’s what we want people to remember about him," Rivera said.