Windsor honors legacy of local veterans for the third year

It’s military appreciation day in Windsor and the community is honoring veterans through spreading knowledge and resources.

“We have a history of service in Windsor that goes way back to the Revolutionary War,” organizer and Navy veteran Steve Porcaro said.

This is the third year the town and the Greater Windsor Veteran Council is hosting the Veterans and Military Appreciation Day.

The event featured several booths, a ceremony, family-friendly activities and keynote speakers.

“Many people in the community have family and friends that have serviced in the past,” Porcaro said. “This is a great way to recognize and to have people step back and take a look in their history.”

Army veteran Robert Harris took the day to spread information about the Buffalo Solider. He and his son have created a children’s books to help keep the legacy alive.

And while he takes the day to honor his fellow veterans, he said it shouldn’t stop here.

“We should be doing events like this and other events to support and honor veterans every day,” Harris said.