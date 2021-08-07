Windsor Lions Club Collects Non Perishable Items for Local Food Bank

Cars rolled up and filled up boxes of non perishable food items in Windsor on Saturday and it was all to support the Windsor Food & Fuel Bank.

"This is our second annual collection we’ve done that helps a local organization and all the donations that we receive today go to the food bank and they all go to Windsor residences," said Windsor Lions Club President Jim Pfeifer.

The collection is coming at a good time as Windsor Food & Fuel Bank said that they've had a serious increase since the pandemic.

Last year, the club gathered over 2,100 pounds of food. Their goal this year is to raise that number to 2,500. With the demand of over 600 people needing assistance, the food and fuel bank said the donations are much appreciated.

"We try to take care of the whole family," said Windsor Food & Fuel Bank Supervisor Theodore Hughes. "When we get to do stuff like this constantly, people giving stuff, that’s how we survive -- through our donations and Windsor has been a town that really gives."

Donator Dave Roberts saw heard about the collection through Facebook. He brought along bags of canned goods from his community and said seeing the turnout gives him hope for a brighter future.

"The generosity of people, even people that have so little that want to help. I think that’s great because you see seniors that are having struggles, people lost their job so many people right now that are struggling and it’s great that people like the Windsor Lions club are continuing to do this" said Roberts.

To learn more about how you can donate or get involved, click here.