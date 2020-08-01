Windsor Lions Club Hosts Food Drive to Help Families Struggling With Food Insecurity

The Windsor Lions Club is looking to help families who suffer from food insecurity by collecting food items.

For 70 years, the group has worked to help the community and this recent effort comes at a time when many are looking for any outlets to help put food on their tables.

The public brought bags of non-perishable food like pasta, soup, and beans for the Windsor Food and Fuel Bank. The effort was put together to help replenish the food bank's collection of donated items.

"It's very important right now because the people that we see coming to the food bank are not the people that aren't working or the homeless, but it's the working poor," said Sharon Gauthier, Co-Chair of the Food Drive for the Lions Club.

The group began taking in donations at 9 a.m. and by 10 a.m., they had garnered more than 25 bags.

"I feel like it's important to be able to give back to the community," said Mary Beth Martino, who dropped off bags of donated food. "It's imperative that we help when we can and help those who may have fallen on hard times."

Donors also made monetary donations to the Windsor Food & Fuel Bank.