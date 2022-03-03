Windsor Locks Community Votes on Construction of New Police HQ, Senior Center

The town of Windsor Locks is holding a referendum for the community to vote on whether or not they think it's a good idea to allocate funds to the construction of a new police headquarters and senior center.

The projects total over $28 million; if approved, a total of $13.5 million would go to the construction of a new senior center and $15.2 million would be allocated for the construction of a new police headquarters.

Community members were urged to come out and vote on the referendum Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Depending on the outcome of the vote, the money being requested for the new senior center would account for the design and construction of a 17,550 square-foot building with plans prepared by Jacunski Humes Architects, LLC.

The requested amounts include the acquisition of 491 and 519 Spring St. in the town, as stated in a special town meeting on Feb. 17.

Plans for a new police headquarters include the design and construction of a 21,954 square-foot space. Plans were prepared by the same company as the senior center construction.

The police department said the new construction is desperately needed and will support the town for the next 50+ years.

Residents who wish to vote should report to their designated polling place, at either the Windsor Locks Town Office Building or Windsor Locks High School.