The Windsor Locks Fire Department will not be holding its annual Christmas tree sale this year due to a shortage.

The dept. said instead of the sale, the Windsor Locks Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding a small sale of kissing balls and cemetery logs. Organizers plan on releasing details of that soon.

The firefighters said they hope to see everyone next year!