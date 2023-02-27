Windsor Locks

Windsor Locks High School Students Sent Home After Bomb Threat

By Angela Fortuna

Students at Windsor Locks High School were sent home for the day after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall Monday morning.

The police department said the threat was found written on a bathroom wall of the high school at about 8:15 a.m.

The threat suggested that a bomb would go off at 2:15 p.m. As a result, the school was evacuated and students were sent home for the day.

All students at Windsor Locks schools were sent home Friday after bomb threats were called in to two of the town's elementary schools.

Police said the threat is believed to be a hoax. The threat remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

