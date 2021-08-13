Windsor Locks Hotel Employee Violently Attacked Co-Worker: Police

An employee at a Windsor Locks hotel has been arrested after police said he violently assaulted another employee.

Police responded to the Spring Hill Suites on Ella Grasso Turnpike around 4 p.m. Tuesday and found a 56-year-old male employee unconscious on the floor. The victim was suffering from blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Officers looked at video from the hotel's surveillance cameras and saw a second employee, 30-year-old Anthony Roye Brown knock his co-worker to the floor and then attacked him by repeatedly stomping on his head, according to police. Brown lives at the hotel, police said.

An officer saw Brown trying to leave the property and attempted to stop him but Brown pulled out a large pair of scissors and refused to drop them, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police were able to take Brown into custody.

He has been charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace, threatening, interfering with police, and interfering with emergency. He is being held on $150,000 bond.