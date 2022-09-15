Windsor Locks Man Killed in Crash on I-291 in South Windsor

A motorcyclist from Windsor Locks was killed in a crash on Interstate 291 West in South Windsor Wednesday night.

State police said Jose Cotto, 23, of Windsor Locks, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-291, near the exit 4 on-ramp, just after 11:15 p.m. when he lost control and tipped over.

The driver of a Honda Civic struck Cotto and the motorcycle then struck a state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Ford Explorer that was parked on the right shoulder of I-291 West, east of the exit 4 on ramp, according to state police.

Cotto was transported to Hartford Hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Honda Civic and all three passengers were transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was not injured and refused medical treatment at the scene, state police said.

Police are investigating the crash and they ask anyone with information to call Trooper Michael Dean at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.