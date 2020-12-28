Windsor Locks Police Investigating Deaths of Suffield Residents as Murder-Suicide

Windsor Locks police are investigating the deaths of two Suffield residents found on Christmas Day as a murder-suicide.

Police said they received a 911 call just before 6 p.m. reporting a murder-suicide on Dale Street and found a man and a woman. They were pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m.

Police have identified the two people as 59-year-old John Liquori and 55-year-old Cindy Liquori, both of Suffield.

No additional information was released.