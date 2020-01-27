Windsor Locks Police Seek Bank Robbery Suspect

Windsor Locks police are looking to identify the suspect in a bank robbery.
Police said around 1:37 p.m. Monday a male suspect entered the People’s United Bank at 20 Main St. and displayed a note demanding cash.
No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.
The suspect is described as male and walking with a limp. He was wearing a scarf around his face, grey sweatpants, a blue jacket, baseball cap, and socks over his pant legs. He left in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix GT Coupe with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860-627-1461.