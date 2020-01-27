bank robbery

Windsor Locks Police Seek Bank Robbery Suspect

Windsor Locks Police Department

Windsor Locks police say the suspect pictured above robbed the People’s United Bank at 20 Main St. then fled in the car pictured above.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Windsor Locks police are looking to identify the suspect in a bank robbery.

Police said around 1:37 p.m. Monday a male suspect entered the People’s United Bank at 20 Main St. and displayed a note demanding cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

Local

EAST HARTFORD 51 mins ago

Men Accused of Opening Fire on East Hartford Home

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

18-Year-Old Dead After Shooting in Bridgeport

The suspect is described as male and walking with a limp. He was wearing a scarf around his face, grey sweatpants, a blue jacket, baseball cap, and socks over his pant legs. He left in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix GT Coupe with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860-627-1461.

This article tagged under:

bank robberyWindsor Locks
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us