Windsor Locks Police Seek Bank Robbery Suspect

Windsor Locks police are looking to identify the suspect in a bank robbery.

Police said around 1:37 p.m. Monday a male suspect entered the People’s United Bank at 20 Main St. and displayed a note demanding cash.

No one was hurt during the robbery, police said.

The suspect is described as male and walking with a limp. He was wearing a scarf around his face, grey sweatpants, a blue jacket, baseball cap, and socks over his pant legs. He left in a silver Pontiac Grand Prix GT Coupe with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Locks Police Department at 860-627-1461.