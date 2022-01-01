Hartford

Windsor Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Hartford

A man from Windsor has died after a hit-and-run in Hartford on New Year's Day.

Officers responded to the intersection of Main Street at Battles Street around 12:10 a.m. after getting a report of a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they said they found 51-year-old Michael Brown, of Windsor, in the road unresponsive and with severe life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he later died.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene before police arrived, but was later found unoccupied.

The collision remains under investigation.

Police are seeking the public's help identifying the driver of the black Infiniti G35 involved in the collision. Anyone with information is asked to call lead detective Luis Franco at (860) 757-4134 or the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

