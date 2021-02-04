Windsor Man Suspected of Multiple Sex Assaults: Police

Windsor Locks police have arrested a Windsor man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old and they said they learned of three similar incidents involving the same suspect. They are working with state police and Windsor police and said there are also open investigations in California.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Akin Jamal Warner. He lived in Orange County, California before Connecticut and police said the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two open cases there.

Windsor Locks Police

The assault reported in Windsor Locks happened on Jan. 3, police said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Warner on Jan. 27 and took him into custody at his Windsor home on Jan. 28.

Warner has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and he is being held at Hartford Correctional Center on $500,000 bond. He is due in court on Feb. 22.

Windsor Locks police said Windsor police obtained an arrest warrant for Warner on Jan. 28 and charged him with first-degree sexual assault. Bond was set at $750,000.

They are asking any potential victims to contact Detective Sergeant Jeff Lampson, of the Windsor Locks Police Department, at 860-627-4693.