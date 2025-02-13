Windsor police officer mistakenly shot at suspect: inspector general

A Windsor police officer mistakenly shot his gun at a suspect instead of using his stun gun in January, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

The incident took place just after 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 30 near the entrance to Keney Park.

Officer Brandon Thomas was investigating a suspicious vehicle at the Tiger Mart gas station at 160 Windsor Avenue. A 2008 Jeep Liberty Sport was parked at the gas station and had license plate that came back to another vehicle, according to the inspector general.

Two people came out of the convenience store and walked towards the SUV. When Officer Thomas questioned them about it, one of the people took off running across the street and into Keney Park.

Officer Thomas chased the suspect and yelled "Stop running or I'm going to ****ing tase you." According to the inspetor general, Officer Thomas then pulled his actual firearm from its holster and fired one shot.

"Oh ****, I didn't mean to do that," Thomas said.

The incident was captured by Officer Thomas' body-worn camera.

The bullet did not hit the suspect and he was eventually taken into custody.

While being arrested, the suspect accused Officer Thomas of shooting at him, which Thomas denied and claimed he had only used his stun gun, the inspector general said.

The suspect was charged with interfering with police and possession of a controlled substance.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Windsor police to determine Officer Thomas' status in the department, but we have not heard back.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating.