Windsor police officer struck by evading vehicle while at separate crash on I-91 in South Windsor

A Windsor police officer was struck by an evading vehicle while at the scene of a separate crash on Interstate 91 in South Windsor on Saturday morning.

State police said a Dodge Ram was traveling south on I-91 in the HOV lane near exit 37 around 2 a.m. when it hit a light pole that had fallen after another crash prior.

The driver of the Dodge Ram said he did not see the light pole because it was laying perpendicular to the lane on the concrete median barrier.

A two-month-old baby that was in the truck was checked out by EMS, but was not transported to the hospital. The driver and other passengers were not injured.

While at the scene of that crash, authorities said a Windsor police officer was struck by an evading vehicle.

The officer said he had minor pain and was treated at the scene by EMS.