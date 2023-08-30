Windsor Public Schools takes action amid mold concern at elementary school

Windsor Public Schools is taking action amid concerns about mold at Oliver Ellsworth Elementary School.

Despite assurances the building is safe, some parents have worried about sending their kids back to classes there.

“Sending her to school yesterday was heartbreaking, but I didn’t want her to miss out on her first day of kindergarten,” said Nicole Archer Hardy, of Windsor.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Tuesday, they voiced their fears and raised lots of questions at a Board of Education meeting.

“What are they going to do? What are we doing? What are the options we have here to keep our children safe,” said Karen Mendoza, of Windsor.

Some parents are worried, especially after seeing pictures that appear to show mold inside classrooms.

“The kids are safe to go. They have been safe to go,” said Dr. Terrell Hill, Windsor school superintendent.

The superintendent says while the building has struggled with mold for awhile, pictures being shared don’t reflect the current situation.

“No visible mold. Nothing unhealthy. In front of people growing? No,” said Hill.

The district says a test last year found levels in an acceptable range.

But amid growing concerns about the issue, the school board approved a plan to address the mold situation.

“How do we go from here to protect our students? There is nothing more important than the health of our students and our staff,” said David Furie, Windsor Board of Education president.

Among the ideas are ways to improve communication.

Also they want people to learn more about possible solutions and costs.

That could potentially include portable classrooms, moving sensitive staff and students, specialized cleaning, testing, and adding or modifying existing equipment to help prevent mold from growing.

“I feel good that they put these motions in place, but please understand I’m not letting up,” said Archer Hardy.

Families will get a chance to directly question the superintendent about the mold situation.

And they could learn the results of just completed testing.

Those who want to learn more can head to the L.P. Wilson Community Center auditorium Wednesday at 6:00pm.