Windsor Town Council to Vote on Resolution Declaring Racism a Public Health Crisis

The Windsor Town Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a resolution declaring racism as a public health crisis.

The council's meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The resolution is being brought by councilor Nuchette Black-Burke.

Other communities across the nation have passed or made similar declarations over the last three weeks since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

On Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared racism a public health crisis in his city and redirected $3 million in police overtime funds to work towards addressing the issue.