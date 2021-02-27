Windsor Volunteers Collect Donations for Food Bank

Neighbors helping neighbors was the theme for a group of Windsor volunteers on Saturday morning.

The food drive was hosted by the Live-Love-Give group, who prides itself on giving back to the community.

The cold and dreary start didn't seem to phase Sharon Rispoli or her group of neighbors, friends, and children.

"There are so many people who are in such dire straights," said Rispoli. "We know that people are very desperate right now for food."

The food drive is the latest effort of giving back by the Live-Love-Group, only this time, the boxes of donations they collected are going straight to Windsor's Food and Fuel Bank.

Rosa Abbott said she's had to go without before and that is the prime reason why she had to drop off some essentials.

"Any little bit helps and it would be great if everybody gave just one can in the town," said Abbott. "For me, the thought of anyone not having the sufficient amount of food just seems crazy to me."

Others who showed up to offer some support and a few essentials are more focused on the people set to benefit from their generosity.

"You know it's the right thing to do. I hope if I'm ever in that situation, someone helps me," said Jill Levine. "I've been giving back throughout the pandemic and I just hope someone is able to have a meal and what they need."

A large Windsor Food and Fuel Bank truck did show up and was packed with donations from the drive. For more information on how to donate to the food bank, click here.