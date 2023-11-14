Precipitation and subfreezing temps could create slick spots this morning

Our meteorologists are keeping an eye on precipitation and subfreezing temperatures that could cause slippery spots this morning.

There is early cloudiness and a couple cities or towns are seeing a few flurries or showers this morning.

Since temperatures are subfreezing, that precipitation could create a few slick spots.

As the day goes on, it will become mostly sunny, windy and chilly.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and winds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

It will be clear and cold tonight with highs in the 20s.

Wednesday looks partly sunny with a chill. Highs will be around 50.

Thursday will be milder with highs near 60.

