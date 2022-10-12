mega millions

Winning $10,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Someone who played Mega Millions in Connecticut Tuesday night won $10,000.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 3-7-11-13-38 and the Mega Ball was 1. The Megaplier was 3.

The winning Connecticut ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball.

No one won the big prize and the estimated jackpot is now up to $494 million. The cash option would be $248.7 million.

This is the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2022, according to Mega Millions.  

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m. If someone wins that jackpot, it will be the eleventh-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game, according to Mega Millions.

On Monday night, two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000.

