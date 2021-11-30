Winning $100,000 Cash5 Ticket to Expire Next Month

Someone who bought a Cash5 ticket from the CT Lottery won $100,000, but it will expire next month if the winner does not act soon.

Someone bought the Cash5 ticket for the July 3 drawing at Joe's Package Store on Arch Street in New Britain. It will expire on Dec. 30, unless it is claimed by that date.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The winning Cash5 numbers drawn on July 3 were 21-23-24-28-30.

To claim the prize, on or before Dec. 30, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal, or go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

All draw game tickets expire 180-calendar days from the draw date.