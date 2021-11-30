connecticut lottery

Winning $100,000 Cash5 Ticket to Expire Next Month

Connecticut lottery flag
NBCConnecticut.com

Someone who bought a Cash5 ticket from the CT Lottery won $100,000, but it will expire next month if the winner does not act soon.

Someone bought the Cash5 ticket for the July 3 drawing at Joe's Package Store on Arch Street in New Britain. It will expire on Dec. 30, unless it is claimed by that date.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The winning Cash5 numbers drawn on July 3 were 21-23-24-28-30.

To claim the prize, on or before Dec. 30, go to any CT Lottery retailer to have your ticket validated through their terminal, or go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 2 hours ago

CT COVID-19 Positivity Rate Reaches 6%; Highest in 10 Months

Hartford 2 hours ago

Student Brought BB Gun to Capital Prep in Hartford: Police

All draw game tickets expire 180-calendar days from the draw date.

This article tagged under:

connecticut lottery
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us