A winning $183 million Powerball ticket for Monday's drawing was sold in Connecticut.

The winning numbers were 16-25-27-49-55.

The Powerball was 17 with a Power Play of 3x.

While the winning ticket is $183 million, the estimated cash value is $122.4 million.

It's unclear where in Connecticut the winning ticket was sold.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.