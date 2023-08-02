mega millions

Winning $40,000 Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut

While no one won the massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, one ticket sold in Connecticut did win $40,000.

The winning ticket matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. The ticket originally won $10,000, but the Mega Ball bumped the winning total to $40,000.

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 8, 24, 30, 45, 61 and the yellow ball was 12.

In total, there were 57,795 winning tickets in Connecticut with prizes ranging from $40,000 to $8.

The Mega Millions jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.25 billion. It is one of the largest in U.S. history.

