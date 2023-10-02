Winning $9.4 million Lotto! jackpot ticket sold in Colchester

A $9.4 million dollar winning Lotto! jackpot ticket was sold in Colchester, according to the CT Lottery.

The "Quick Pick" ticket was sold at Gibbs in Colchester. It contained the six-numbers to match the $9.4 million jackpot for the Sept. 29 Lotto! drawing.

The winning numbers were 6-7-15-22-28-42.

According to CT Lottery, the winner was quick to claim the prize on Monday, choosing the lump sum of $6,483,618 before taxes.

Gibbs get a $10,000 retailer commission for selling the winning ticket.

The chances of winning the Lotto! jackpot is 1 in approximately 7.1 million, according to CT Lottery.