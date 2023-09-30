Lotto

Winning $9.4 million Lotto! lottery ticket sold in Conn.

A Lotto! ticket matching all six numbers in Friday's drawing was sold in Connecticut and now someone is millions of dollars richer.

The winning numbers were 6-7-15-22-28-42.

The winning ticket matched all six of the numbers and is worth $9.4 million. That prize would be paid in 21 equal payments.

If the winner chooses the ticket cash value of the $9.4 million, they would receive a little over $6.4 million.

In total, 8,440 winning tickets were sold in the state with prizes including $2, $49 and $2,244.

