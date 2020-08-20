CT Lottery

Winning Cash5 Ticket Worth $100,000 Will Expire Soon

Someone who played Cash5 in Groton in March has a ticket worth $100,000 and just a couple weeks to claim it in before it expires.

The ticket, which was for the March 19 Cash5, was sold at Henny Penny Fort Hill 39 on Fort Hill Road in Groton and the winning numbers were 3-6-9-13-23.

The ticket will expire on Sept. 15 unless the owner claims it by then.

To claim the prize, on or before Sept. 15, the person with the ticket can go to any CT Lottery retailer to have the ticket validated through their terminal or call (860) 713-2680 to schedule an appointment to go directly to CT Lottery Headquarters at 777 Brook Street in Rocky Hill.

For information about other unclaimed draw tickets, visit https://ctlottery.org/UnclaimedPrizes.

