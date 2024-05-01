Lucky for Life ticket sold in Bethel won $25,000 a year for life

One Lucky for Life player did have some luck on Tuesday and won $25,000 a year for life.

The winning Lucky for Life numbers were 7-8-19-36-41 and the Lucky Ball was 1.

The winning ticket matched the five white balls.

It was sold at Bethel Foodmarket at 98 Greenwood Ave. in Bethel.

The jackpot for this game is $365,000 a year for life.

There was a $ 25,000-a-year-for-life winner on April 19 as well. The winning numbers were 5-8-24-28-34 and the Lucky Ball was 5.

That ticket was sold at Stop & Shop in New Milford. It has not yet been claimed.