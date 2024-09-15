Winsted

Winsted residents still advised to boil water after major issue Saturday night

By Angela Fortuna

Winsted residents are still being advised to boil their water after the town experienced major water issues Saturday night.

Residents in Winsted, which is a part of Winchester, were told to limit water use and boil water around 6:30 p.m.

The town of Winchester said their SCADA system, which manages the town's water and wastewater systems, experienced a glitch. Because of this, water levels dropped lower than normal.

Town officials said the system also failed to alert them to the issue.

"Once we started receiving calls from residents, we immediately deployed a full crew - an all-hands-on-deck response - to identify and resolve the problem," the town said on Facebook.

The issue was fixed late Saturday night, but it took several hours to fully restore water tanks, town officials said.

In the town's most recent update, they said the water mains have been thoroughly flushed and purged of any air.

Residents are still being asked to boil their water while water levels return to normal.

"We understand the inconvenience this causes and assure you we are not happy with the system failure," the town said in a statement.

The town hopes to do a final test around noon to make sure water levels are back to normal.

