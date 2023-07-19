Winsted Road in Torrington closed after blasting incident

Winsted Road in Torrington is closed after a blasting incident, according to police, and a photo shows a tree and rocks covering the road.

Police said it happened at Winsted Road and Dennison Drive and Winsted Road is closed at Kennedy Drive and Greenwoods to through traffic while crews work to clean up the debris.

Police said no one was injured and all safety precautions were reportedly adhered to before the incident.

The road was temporarily closed in the area of the work along with the walking path, police said.

Torrington Fire and the state fire marshal are assessing the damage.

Driver should expect to use alternate routes -- Route 8, or Torringford West/Torringford Street) to get around the area.