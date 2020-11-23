winterfest hartford

Winterfest Hartford Canceled for 2020-2021 Season

The annual tradition of free ice skating in Bushnell Park will not be a part of the upcoming winter after Winterfest Hartford organizers announced the cancellation Monday of this year's event.

The iQuilt Partnership had been seeking to raise donations to help put on this year's event.

Winterfest is hoping to make a return next year for the 2021-2022 season.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to bring this amazing family activity back to the capital city given the rising number of COVID cases," said iQuilt Partnership Executive Director Jackie Mandyck. “Winterfest Hartford is a wonderful Hartford tradition, and it will be back next year, bigger and better."

