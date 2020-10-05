winterfest hartford

Winterfest Hartford “in Danger of Not Opening”: Organizers

The organizers behind Winterfest Hartford, the free ice skating event in Bushnell Park, said it may not be able to return this year due to a lack of funding.

Currently, organizers are only 40% to their goal and are short $135,000, the iQuilt Partnership announced Monday.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to bring this amazing family activity back to the capital city without additional financial support,” said iQuilt Partnership Executive Director Jackie Mandyck in a statement. “We believe that this outdoor, COVID-19 compliant event is needed more than ever, and we are hopeful that once again, the community will step up and support this great Hartford tradition.”

If Winterfest can secure enough funding in time, it is scheduled to open on November 27.

For more information on how you can help, you can visit https://www.winterfesthartford.com/ .

