Winterfest Hartford is Back on Friday

The ice rink in Hartford's Bushnell Park is empty now, but soon it will be packed with families.

“It truly is a gem we have here for the winters,” Aaron Gill of Hartford said.

“This park used to be closed in the winter, it’s not anymore, it’s open, it's an activity and it’s good for our youth,” former Hartford Whaler Bob Crawford said.

Winterfest Hartford will open on Friday. Families can ice skate for free, take $2 carousel rides and meet Santa. Executive Director Jackie Mandyck said over the next two days, the team is putting together the final touches.

“We have ice, which is amazing, the Zamboni is coming down today so that is really great. Our skates are in the shack, we’re sharpening them up for everyone,” Mandyck said.

Over 35,000 people are expected to attend this season. The skating rink will be open 12 to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. People can also sign up for free skating lessons on selected Saturdays.

“Probably my first impression - I can't believe this is free and it’s so close to home, so we are able to walk over as well,” Gill said.

The event, now in its 12th year, is fully funded by sponsors.

“When we think of winter and when we think of Hartford, we couldn't help but think of a greater opportunity to partner than Winterfest, because it really brings the beauty of winter and beauty of Hartford and this park all together,” Comcast Vice President of Government Affairs & Community Impact Daniel Glanville said.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are proud Winterfest sponsors. People can also join us for our Connecting You to Joy toy drive at Winterfest on Dec. 3. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon and all toys will go toward the Marine Toys for Tots campaign.