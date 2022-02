The majority of flights in and out of Bradley International Airport were canceled due to wintry weather Friday morning.

The airport remained open, but airlines canceled many of their flights Friday.

Most departing flights were canceled but a Delta flight did take off just prior to 6 a.m., according to Bradley's departure board.

All but one arriving flight was canceled.

Airport officials ask passengers to check with their airline on the status of their flight before arriving at Bradley.

❄️ Due to the expected winter storm, passengers scheduled to travel tomorrow, Friday (2/25), are advised to contact their airline to confirm their flight status before heading to the airport.



Airline contact information >https://t.co/RYkIyf2RMY pic.twitter.com/jkY1XgfeuH — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) February 24, 2022