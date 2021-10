Wires fell on a school bus carrying children in Middletown Wednesday morning and emergency crews responded to remove them.

Fire officials said six students were on the bus when power lines and other types of wires fell on the bus around 6:45 a.m. at Atkins Street and Saw Mill Road.

The bus continued on to school after the wires were removed. No information was available on which school the bus was heading to.

No injuries were reported.