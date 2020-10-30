With Days to Go, Drop Boxes Are Best Option to Vote By Absentee Ballot in CT

With just days to go before Election Day, ballot drop boxes are the best option for Connecticut residents who are voting by absentee ballot to get their votes in on time. Postal officials recommend that ballots be mailed at least a week before the state’s deadline and Connecticut requires that the local town clerk receive the ballot by the time the polls close.

If your ballot does not get to your local town clerk by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday , Nov. 3, it will not be counted.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin went as far as telling residents of the capital city that it’s too late to mail absentee ballots.

"Don't rely on the U.S. mail as late as we are right now. Just drop it in a box," Bronin said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

He tweeted that residents voting absentee bring ballots to a ballot drop box. Residents who do not have ballots yet can go to city hall to get one, he added.

HEY HARTFORD: #VOTE!



If you have an absentee ballot, drop it @ a drop box — too late for mail.



If you don’t have a ballot yet but want to vote NOW, come to City Hall 2nd floor. It’s quick/easy.



City Hall voting hours:



Fri 9 AM - 3 PM

Sat 9 AM - 12 noon

Mon 9 AM - 6 PM pic.twitter.com/e4M9HraOw5 — Luke Bronin (@MayorBronin) October 29, 2020

The secretary of the state is also urging anyone who plans to vote by absentee ballot to make sure to get it in on time.

Deposit your ballot in the safe and secure absentee ballot drop box outside your town hall. You can call your town clerk with any questions! #MyVoteCT #TrustedInfo2020 #Election2020 https://t.co/xD3u60V3tJ — Denise Merrill (@SOTSMerrill) October 30, 2020

According to a news release from the United States Postal Service on Oct. 28, the average daily delivery time was two and a half days, with most first class mail being delivered within five days.

U.S. Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer told NBC News that the agency's top priority remains delivering ballots in a secure and timely fashion, but he said they continued to recommend that voters mail their completed ballot before Election Day and at least one week prior to the state's deadline.

Connecticut’s deadline is less than a week away.

The Associated Press reports that throughout the fall, as ballots moved through the postal system, the agency has consistently missed its goal to have more than 95% of first-class mail delivered within five days. In the week that ended Oct. 16, the most recently available weekly figures, the Postal Service reported a national on-time delivery rate of 85.5%. Postal districts in many presidential battleground states failed to reach even that mark.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Connecticut also has same-day registration on Election Day, so it’s not too late to register. Learn more about that here.